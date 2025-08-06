Little bit of magic: annual community gnome hunt returns to Waupaca

WAUPACA (NBC 26) — There's 'gnome' place like Waupacua– this month, over 700 miniature gnomes have been hidden around the city, encouraging people to visit downtown and giving kids a fun, end-of-the-summer activity.



The third annual Waupaca Gnome Hunt returns to downtown, Aug. 1-14.

Carolyn Niemuth started the tradition three years ago with painted rocks.

Once kids find a gnome, they get to redeem it for a prize.

Carolyn Niemuth opened Shindig Waupaca, a candy store on Main Street, in 2021.

“We've got nostalgic candy, trendy candy... games, toys, anything fun and exciting," she says.

Her goal was to provide a fun, community space for families. She used the store to start a new community event- the Waupaca Gnome Hunt.

She painted gnomes on rocks and hid them around the city. The kids who found them won a prize.

“It’s fun to see the kids so excited," she says.

She no longer owns Shindig, but she's kept the gnome hunt tradition alive. The gnomes are now 3D printed at Lux Layers, a local 3D print shop.

"We did 750 this year, and anticipating about 1000 next year as it keeps growing," Amanda Ryszkiewicz, co-owner of Lux Layers, says.

As always, the gnomes are hidden across the city.

“They’re on the sidewalks, in public spaces, even bars, there are adults participating in this," Niemuth says.

With dozens of businesses participating.

“Thought it might be fun to get some kids in and have them look for gnomes, and get people to see what else we have to offer," Melissa Verner, owner of Mouse Art Supplies and Studio, says.

“We did it last year, and it was a lot of fun," Sheila Jacobsen, owner of The Gouda Life, says.

Niemuth says even the City is involved, hiding 100s of gnomes in local public parks.

It's a simple tradition that encourages people to visit local businesses and connect with their neighbors.

“I’ve seen Waupaca continue to grow, new businesses new ideas of ways to get the community involved with one another," Mike Ryszkiewicz, co-owner of Lux Layers, says.

More information can be found on the Shindig Facebook page.

