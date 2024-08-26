Fond du Lac teen pleads not guilty in Oshkosh homicide

FOND DU LAC — A Fond du Lac teen pleaded not guilty to a homicide charge in Oshkosh.

Daniel Trevon Wilson, 18, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

Prosecutors said he shot and killed another teen on July 2 in Oshkosh.

According to prosecutors, there were witnesses with Wilson that night, and one witness said he saw Wilson speaking with a man who tried to sell them drugs. Police said the witness saw Wilson shoot the man.

In court Monday, Wilson pleaded not guilty and his attorney asked for a status conference in 60 days to set a trial date.

"There's a substantial amount of discovery we did just receive last week from the DA's office. I think that it makes sense to know what is there and have some discussions before we schedule any potential trials," defense attorney Emma Blankschein said in court.

I previously spoke with the family of the man killed.They live in Oshkosh, and say he was 19-year-old Atem Mathaing and he'd been visiting from Michigan.

A judge set Wilson’s next status conference for Oct. 28.

