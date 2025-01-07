Fishermen look forward to a sturgeon season with solid ice

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — With the sturgeon spearfishing season only a month away, many fishermen are optimistic that the ice will be thicker and safer than last year.



The ice was too thin to drive on during much of the 2024 sturgeon season.

Currently, fishermen say the ice is 10 inches thick, strong enough for small vehicles.

Sturgeon season begins on Saturday, Feb. 8.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, edited for the web)

Scott Engel owns Jerry's Bar in Oshkosh, the headquarters for the Otter Street Fishing Club for over 60 years.

“Anyone in this general part of Lake Winnebago knows the Otter Street Fishing Club,” Engel says.

Engel, born and raised in Oshkosh, says sturgeon season has been disappointing the last few years.

“Last year was even worse than the year before, and we didn’t think it could get much worse than that,” he says.

This year, it’s looking different.

“It’s looking really good so far, I’ve heard good things about the ice,” Engel says.

Brett Walser owns Eyes to the Sky Guide Service, which offers fishing trips year-round, including during sturgeon season.

“Everything you need to get your sturgeon, fully set up for you when you show up,” He says.

The ice is currently 10 inches thick in most places, according to Walser, compared to 5 inches around this time last year.

“Last year I mean, we speared the whole season, but we did a lot of walking. and we used mini bikes and mountain bikes, and we tried everything in the book to get out on five, six inches of ice,” he says.

This year, fishermen like Walser and Engel are looking forward to a full season with thick ice.

“I'm extremely excited, it should be a heck of a season, and I mean, everybody's excited, it's not just me,” Walser says. “This year I would think we should do very well considering we haven't taken as many fish out of the lake these last few years.”

Walser lives in Fond du Lac and says sturgeon season is a large community event.Sunset on the Water is hosting an opening weekend concert series, raising money to bring children with special needs sturgeon spearing.