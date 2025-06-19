Honoring Juneteenth in your neighborhood

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Juneteenth is a federal holiday celebrated every June 19 to recognize the end of slavery across the country, and activities and festivities are being held from Madison to Milwaukee.

Oshkosh neighbors are recognizing the federal holiday from 5 - 6 p.m. at the Opera House Square Sundial at 315 N. Main Street.

Attendees are encouraged to show off their respectful and inclusive signs, and everyone is welcome to attend.

In Madison, Governor Tony Evers signed an executive order to raise the flag at the state capitol for the sixth year in a row.

“On Juneteenth, we recognize the true end of slavery in the United States, celebrating freedom and the closure of a shameful and dark chapter in our nation’s history,” said Gov. Evers. “It is exceedingly important that, as we honor this holiday today, we renew our commitment to building a Wisconsin that works for everyone—one that is brighter, fairer, and more just and where every person is treated with dignity and respect.”

In 2020, Gov. Evers ordered the Juneteenth Flag to be flown at the State Capitol for the first time in state history. Juneteenth is formally recognized and celebrated in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, with Wisconsin joining as the 32nd state to recognize this day in 2009. In 2021, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

In Green Bay, We All Rise—the African American Resource Center—hosted the its fifth annual Juneteenth celebration.

Organizers say Juneteenth in Green Bay is an empowering celebration that honors Black men's leadership, resilience, and care-giving contributions.

That was held Saturday June 15th, 2024, at Joannes Park (215 S Baird Street).

In Appleton, neighbors gathered earlier this month for the 2025 Junettenth Gospel Brunch.

That was June 7 at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center at 355 W. Lawrence Street in Appleton.

In Sturgeon Bay, neighbors are invited to turn out this weekend for a entertainment and so much more.

Door County's Juneteenth gathering will happen June 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Martin Park at 207 S. 3rd Ave. in Sturgeon Bay.

This is a no-cost event.

If you know of any Juneteenth events happening in your neighborhood, please let us know by emailing the details to news@nbc26.com, or you can reach out through social media.