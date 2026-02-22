OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Earlier this week in Oshkosh, Battle on Bago's fishing tournament was canceled, leaving many anglers without one of their favorite fishing tournaments.

Lucas Lacrosse is a resident of Fond du Lac and has been going to Battle on Bago for years. He says he loves fishing in the event.

"We make it a point every year, you know," Lacrosse said. "Everyone takes off of work, rent the cabin, plan food, all those fun things."

Lacrosse says he is disappointed that the tournament won't happen, but there is a silver lining.

"I mean you can't complain about a heated tent, the camaraderie, the fisherman who wish they were out fishing," said Lacrosse. "But, I'm still going to have a good time and now everyone has a chance to try and win the top prizes, you don't have to enter a fish."

Battle on Bago pushes forward despite fishing tournament cancellation

Todd Ruess is one of the main organizers on the board that runs the Battle on Bago event and says the decision was necessary for saftey not just for locals, but also out of state competitors.

"We've been through this before, this is our third time we have had to cancel," Reuss explained. "Every time is a little bit different, but we are always going to have the event and Friday night was a record-setting night. We did over 900 fish plates last night."

Despite the setback, Reuss says the mood and atmosphere at battle on bago is still high. Even without the fishing tournament taking place this weekend

"If you get to know our crowd and come down here, everyone intermingles, everyone is happy," Reuss commented. "You just get to know your neighbors and you get to know other folks and run in to people."

