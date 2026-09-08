Man gets 15 years in hit-and-run death of former Green Bay officer

OCONTO COUNTY (NBC 26) — Obilio Tomas Sargento Roblero, 34, was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision for a hit-and-run crash that killed a former Green Bay police officer, according to court records.

Roblero appeared Tuesday afternoon in Oconto County Circuit Court for a sentencing hearing after pleading no contest in June.

Judge James Morrison sentenced Roblero to a total of 25 years, including GPS monitoring during extended supervision.

Investigators said former officer Tom Roberts was helping someone with a broken-down ATV in October 2024 when Roblero struck him with an SUV. Prosecutors said Roblero fled the scene and planned to leave the country before authorities arrested him in Arkansas days later. He was later extradited to Oconto County.