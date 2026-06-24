Man takes plea in hit-and-run that killed former officer

OCONTO COUNTY (NBC 26) — Obilio Tomas Sargento Roblero, 34, was convicted Wednesday in a hit-and-run crash that killed a former Green Bay police officer, court records show.

A judge accepted Roblero’s no contest plea to hit-and-run involving death, the sole count in the case, as part of a plea agreement.

Investigators say Tom Roberts was helping someone with a broken-down ATV in October 2024 when Roblero struck him with an SUV. Prosecutors say Roblero fled the scene and planned to leave the country. He was arrested in Arkansas days later and extradited to Oconto County.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 8.