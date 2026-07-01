Former Oconto Falls doctor released pending new federal trial

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A federal judge has granted the release of former Oconto Falls doctor Isaias Cupino as he awaits a new trial, court records show.

Cupino agreed to a conditional release under a secured bond of $500,000. Jail records show he was released Wednesday.

Conditions of Cupino’s release include appearing in court, surrendering his passport, remaining in Wisconsin and submitting to location monitoring. He also is prohibited from having unsupervised contact with anyone younger than 18 without court approval and from using electronic accounts or accessing social media and email.

The doctor had been convicted of three counts of production of child pornography, one count of transportation of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography. Last month, U.S. District Judge William Griesbach found that certain evidence presented to jurors should not have been admitted at trial.

The judge concluded the evidence was highly prejudicial and said he was concerned Cupino may have been denied a fair trial. As a result, Griesbach granted Cupino's request for a new trial and ordered the case back to court for further proceedings.

Cupino was first charged in August 2025 with state charges and was later charged with additional counts in federal court. According to court documents, the former family physician is accused of sexually abusing his infant son.