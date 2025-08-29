Oconto County doctor charged with child sex crimes, bond set at $250,000

OCONTO (NBC 26) — A family medicine physician based in Lena was charged on Friday with child sexual assault, child sexual exploitation and possession of child pornography.

Isaias Cupino, 65, was booked into the Oconto County Jail on Tuesday night.

On Friday afternoon, Cupino was formally charged with first degree child sexual assault, child sexual exploitation and possession of child pornography — all felonies.

Cupino appeared at the Oconto County courthouse on Friday via Zoom. At the hearing, the state initially asked for a $100,000 cash bond for the doctor, but the judge set it at $250,000, citing the seriousness of the charges.

Earlier in the week, Prevea Health issued a statement to NBC 26 on the doctor's arrest.

"We are aware of the serious allegations involving an employee," Dana Jermstad, a spokesperson for Prevea Health, said in a written statement. "The employee is not currently working and we will continue to take appropriate actions as more information becomes available."

