Oconto County doctor booked for alleged child sexual assault

OCONTO COUNTY (NBC 26) — A family medicine physician based in Lena was booked Tuesday night for the alleged sexual assault of a child.

Booking records at the Oconto County jail list first degree sexual assault of a child, possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child.

NBC 26 is not naming the physician as he has not been formally charged. According to the Oconto County District Attorney's Office, charges are expected to be filed tomorrow.

"We are aware of the serious allegations involving an employee," Dana Jermstad, a spokesperson for Prevea Health, said in a written statement. "The employee is not currently working and we will continue to take appropriate actions as more information becomes available."

The Oconto County Sheriff's Office tells NBC 26 a press release will be sent out sometime on Wednesday with more information about the arrest.