Community members react to lawsuit against Oconto Falls School District

OCONTO FALLS (NBC 26) — Some local parents and community members say they're shocked by a sexual assault lawsuit filed against Octonto Falls School District, but they hope it doesn't shed a negative light on the community or school district as a whole.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Tami Wall has lived in Oconto Falls most of her life.

“It's a very close knit community, everyone is always there for everybody,” she says.

Wall says she hopes the community can move past the allegations of years of sexual assault cases. “I definitely have compassion, but I just wonder when is enough enough.”

Wall says her kids, who have since graduated, had some of the teachers who have been referenced in the lawsuit.

“They were absolutely wonderful,” she says. “I'm not saying that anything didn’t happen, but I just feel that our district is being singled out. There are a lot of wonderful teachers here, and a lot of teachers that go above and beyond for the students.”

Dan Malchol is an Oconto Falls graduate, who currently has kids in the district.

“I have nothing but great things to say about the school district.”

He says the allegations are surprising.

“I was kind of shocked,” he says. “Whether it’s true or not, it’s none of my business. If it is true, I have to say I'm sorry for our community.”

Some people on social media have spoken negatively about the district, and called for further punishment of the teachers involved.

Out of the three staff members named in the lawsuit, two have been criminally charged.

“This is just hurting our community because I think people forget innocent until proven guilty,” Wall says.