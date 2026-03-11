Former students sue school district of Oconto Falls for sexual abuse

OCONTO FALLS (NBC 26) — A lawsuit alleging widespread sexual misconduct within the Oconto Falls School District was filed on Wednesday, claiming staff have groomed and abused students over a period of more than 15 years.

The federal civil rights lawsuit accuses the district of fostering a climate that allowed repeated abuse to occur. Three victims have joined the case.

The staff members listed in the lawsuit include Brynn Larsen, David Heisel and Gayle Gander.

Larsen was convicted and sentenced to two years in prison and five years probation for a third-degree sexual assault charge that was filed in 2019.

Gander was charged in January with 11 felony counts including sexual misconduct by school staff or volunteer. He is scheduled to be arraigned in April.

David Heisel does not have any state charges filed as of Wednesday, court records show.

A press conference is scheduled to take place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, where two victims are expected to speak out.

This is a developing story.

