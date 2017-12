Two women killed in vehicle vs. train crash identified

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The names of two women killed in a vehicle crash with a train in Oshkosh December 22 were released Tuesday.

37 year old Emily N. Mueller and 43 year old Jessica L. Roby died in the crash, police said. One other passenger was injured.

It happened around 11:19 p.m. at the railroad crossing at Washington Avenue at Broad Street. The crash shut down the intersection while crews cleared the scene.

The investigation into the crash continues. The Oshkosh Police Department is asking the public to provide tips on this incident.

You can leave an anonymous tip by calling Winnebago Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477.