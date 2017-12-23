Two dead, one injured after train crashes with car in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. - Two people died and another suffered injuries after a vehicle crash with a train in Oshkosh.

It happened around 11:19 p.m. Friday night at the railroad crossing at Washington Avenue at Broad Street.

The intersection was closed while officers investigated, police said. It has since been reopened, and the scene has been cleared.

The Oshkosh Police Department is asking the public to provide tips on this incident. You can leave an anonymous tip by calling Winnebago Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477.