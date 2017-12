Suspect in Lambeau Field incident appears in court

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Chay Vang is facing seven charges for an incident at the Lambeau Field loading dock Friday.



Vang is facing two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.



Each of those counts carries a maximum of 12 and a half years in prison.



Vang is also facing five charges of criminal damage to property.



Those are allegations that Vang damaged cars in the Lambeau Field parking lot.



A criminal complaint says Vang came into the parking lot to confront two former co-workers.



Vang told officers those co-workers are the reason he got fired earlier this month.



The two victims say Vang repeatedly rammed into a car they had just left, moving cars around in the parking lot.



The victims say they then ran into the loading dock area where Vang drove after them.



One of the men told police he was scared for his life.



Officers arrested Vang after the car crashed in the Lambeau Field warehouse area.



In the criminal complaint, officers describe Vang admitting what he did was wrong.



Today a judge set bond at $10,000 cash.



A balance of his initial appearance is scheduled for January 9.