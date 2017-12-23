One in custody, no injuries after incident at Lambeau

GREEN BAY, Wis. - A former food service employee contracted to work at Lambeau rammed his car into another employee's car Friday before chasing him and driving into the loading dock at Lambeau, Green Bay Police said.

The former employee was arrested within minutes of police arriving on scene. No one was injured in the incident, police said.

Officers responded to Lambeau just after 1 p.m. Friday for a report of an active shooter. However, after investigating police found there was no active shooter and instead it was a disturbance involving a disgruntled former food service employee and a vehicle.

According to police, the suspect is an Asian male who is about 40 years old and lives in Green Bay. He was formerly an employee with a contractor who provides food services to Lambeau.

He was fired after an incident on December 3 in which he got into a physical fight with another food service employee. Neither of these two are employees of the Packers organization.

On Friday, the suspect went to the Lambeau Field parking lot and found the other employee in his car, police said. The suspect rammed into the person's car and damaged five cars in the process.

The victim then got out of his car and started running and the suspect chased him into the loading dock area of Lambeau Field. The gate to the loading dock was temporarily up for deliveries, police said.

The suspect then drove his vehicle down the ramp and inside Lambeau, hitting a food service storage room inside on the field level.

The stadium was not locked down at any point and police did not find any weapons, according to Police Chief Andrew Smith. The suspect's car was still inside as of 3 p.m. Friday.

The bomb squad and hazmat crews are still searching the area, according to police.

This incident will not affect Saturday's game, police said.