Burglary at two Manitowoc businesses

MANITOWOC, Wis. - Two businesses in Manitowoc were burglarized Monday morning, prompting a search for suspects by police.

The Lakeshore Shell and a Dairy Queen on Memorial Drive were targeted.

Officers responded to both businesses, finding a smashed drive-thru window at the Dairy Queen and a an exterior door was pushed in.

Both businesses had safes that were entered, with approximately $1,500 stolen from both businesses.

13 cartons of Newport cigarettes and other items were taken, along with the cash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Manitowoc Police at (920) 686-6551 or Crime Stoppers at (920) 683-4466.