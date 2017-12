Appleton Police searching for robbery suspect

APPLETON, Wis. - Appleton Police are looking for the man believed to be involved in a robbery at a W. College Avenue business Saturday.

Officers responded to a business on the 2400 block of W. College Ave around 6:20 p.m. for a reported robbery.

According to a witness, the suspect had a knife and left the business with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured, police said.

Police believe the suspect ran away from the area. An Appleton K9 unit attempted to find him, but could not.

The suspect is described as a black male of an undetermined age. He has a heavy build and was wearing a dark colored jacket and scarf during the robbery, police said.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Sgt. Matt Kuether at the Appleton Police Department (920) 832-5933.