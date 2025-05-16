MADISON — As the Wisconsin Senate met to approve a series of bills on Thursday, Republicans and Democrats clashed over the upcoming state budget.

Republicans who control the state Legislature accused Democratic Gov. Tony Evers of refusing to play ball on the tax cuts GOP leaders are prioritizing this budget cycle, saying they’re making a “last-ditch effort” to meet with the governor for negotiations next week.

UniversalImagesGroup State Capitol, Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by: Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

“It’s imperative we meet by the end of next week at the latest to stay on schedule to pass a budget by the end of the fiscal year. It’s as simple as that,” Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said. “Time’s ticking. End of the fiscal year’s coming.”

Democrats slammed Republicans for axing more than 600 of Evers’ budget proposals in a single vote last week and said the agenda Republicans set for Thursday did nothing to propose new solutions to big issues.

Watch: Wisconsin Senate’s floor votes overshadowed by budget fights

Wisconsin Senate’s floor votes overshadowed by budget fights

“Ask yourselves, ‘Do the bills that we’re voting on today meet the moment? Do they lower the cost for hardworking families? Do they help us hire nurses, teachers, child care providers? Do they clean our water and keep our streets safe?’” Democratic Sen. LaTonya Johnson said. “And if the answer is no, then why the hell are we here?”

The Senate on Thursday voted to pass bills that would bar name changes for people convicted of violent crimes, prohibit nonconsensual “deep fake” pornography, and initiate a study of potential sites for next-generation nuclear power plants in Wisconsin.

The Legislature’s budget-writing committee began its work on a new two-year spending plan last week, when they struck down Evers’ proposals. Lawmakers are expected to go through agency by agency in the coming weeks to craft their own version of the budget, which Evers can then amend using his expansive partial veto power. GOP lawmakers want assurances that Evers won’t use that power to strike down their tax cuts.

The Legislature typically sends a budget to the governor before a new fiscal year begins in July. If a new budget isn’t signed into law by that point, funding continues at current levels until a budget is signed.

