Wisconsin Capitol, Capitol Square named newest “Wonder of Wisconsin”

MADISON (NBC 26) — Gov. Tony Evers and Travel Wisconsin announced that the Wisconsin State Capitol and Capitol Square in Madison have been named the 12th “Wonder of Wisconsin.”

The designation is part of Travel Wisconsin’s Wonders of Wisconsin campaign, launched in 2023 to highlight must-visit destinations across the state. The Capitol joins sites including Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, Lambeau Field, and Yerkes Observatory.

State officials said the designation recognizes both the Capitol building and surrounding grounds, which host events such as the Dane County Farmers Market, Concerts on the Square, Art Fair on the Square, and Taste of Madison.

Completed in 1917, the Capitol was designated a National Historic Landmark in 2001 and is known for its architecture, public tours, and observation decks.

Travel Wisconsin said the Capitol Square will be featured in future tourism marketing campaigns and “Road Trip to Wonder” itineraries promoting travel throughout the state.

The announcement comes as Wisconsin tourism officials report another record year for the industry. According to 2025 data, tourism generated $27 billion in economic impact statewide and supported more than 183,000 jobs.