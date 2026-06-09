Tourism in Wisconsin booms with $27B impact

WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — Tourism in Wisconsin reached record levels in 2025, with Brown and Door counties posting their highest-ever economic impact figures.

According to Gov. Tony Evers’ office and data from Tourism Economics, the statewide tourism industry generated $27 billion in total economic impact in 2025 — up $1.2 billion from 2024.

Wisconsin recorded 117.9 million visits in 2025, a gain of 3.5 million from the previous year, and more than $1.7 billion in state and local tax revenue. The visitor economy supported over 183,000 jobs across the state.

In Brown County, officials reported $1.5 billion in visitor-driven economic impact, fueled in part by the 2025 NFL Draft, which drew about 600,000 ticketed attendees. Direct visitor spending reached $909.6 million, supporting 11,519 jobs and producing $114.2 million in state and local tax revenue. Tourism-generated taxes offset the local tax burden by an estimated $1,030 per household.

In Door County, tourism generated $685.8 million in total economic impact — a 5.3% increase from 2024. Direct visitor spending totaled $551.6 million, with indirect and induced impacts adding $134.2 million. Officials said the county’s tourism supported 3,575 jobs, generated $131 million in labor income, and produced $55.7 million in state and local tax revenue, offsetting an estimated $3,717 per household in local taxes.

Winnebago County also set a tourism record in 2025, generating $616 million in total economic impact — a 7.2% increase from 2024, according to the Wisconsin Department of Tourism. Direct visitor spending rose 8.2% to $324.4 million, supporting 4,532 jobs and producing $34.9 million in state and local tax revenue. Officials estimate tourism revenue saved each household about $692 in taxes.

“From our world‑class cities and attractions to our scenic towns and outdoor adventures, Wisconsin’s tourism industry is stronger than ever,” Wisconsin Department of Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers said. “We look forward to welcoming even more visitors and continuing this record‑breaking momentum.”

Editor's note: This web story was written by a human author with the assistance of artificial intelligence tools. All content has been reviewed and edited by the author for accuracy and clarity.