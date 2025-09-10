Lambeau Field declared 'Wonder of Wisconsin'

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Calling it a "modern-day cathedral," the state of Wisconsin on Wednesday declared Lambeau Field one of 11 "Wonders of Wisconsin."

The designation places Green Bay's venerable stadium on the same list as other notable Dairy State landmarks, such as the Apostle Islands, Taliesen, and Witches Gulf.

The announcement was made in the Lambeau Field atrium by Anne Sayers, secretary of the department of tourism. Gov. Tony Evers (D) also attended.

According to its website, Travel Wisconsin is the official destination marketing organization of the state.