Teamwork makes the dream work: New path coming to Sheboygan County's Ice Age Trail

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wisc. — Axes, hoes, and shovels clattered through the Kettle Moraine Forest on Wednesday.

A team of about 50 volunteers came together to carve out a new mile-long path on the Ice Age Trail in Sheboygan County.

It’s a project nearly a decade in the making, headed by the Ice Age Trail Alliance in partnership with the National Park Service and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

"The route that the trail takes now is beautiful, stunning," said Field Operations Specialist Riley Dupee. "We've got great kettles through here, and we follow the topography really well. This is one of my favorite spots on the trail."

The trail features vast holes in the ground, known as kettles, left behind by glaciers that formed over 12,000 years ago.

It's one of 11 National Scenic Trails in the country.

"I've traveled the world, and the foliage, trees, flora, and fauna that we have here are really unmatched,” said Scott Peschke, trail steward and volunteer.

Peschke, a retired family physician, said he helps create and maintain the hiking trails because the outdoor hobby is something he frequently recommended to his patients.

He’s been walking the Kettle Moraine forest since his Boy Scout years, and he finds that same sense of community with the other volunteers.

"You build camaraderie, you meet a lot of people from all walks of life, and you can find something in common with all of them,” he noted.

In 2023 alone, the Alliance racked up over 100,600 hours of volunteer service.

That makes the group fifth in the National Park system.

“So we're talking Yosemite, Glacier, Yellowstone — all those big guys. Our volunteer base competes with them for volunteer hours,” Dupee explained.

Some crew members are in their rookie season, while others have devoted many years of service.

Two-year veteran volunteer Alice Weinert travels from Chicago to help out.

"I think if you're willing to drive two hours to go hiking or camping, you should be willing to drive two hours to give back and volunteer a bit for the places you really love," Weinert insisted.

Hundreds more people will be laboring on the path through this weekend.

The trail will be ready for hikers after Sunday.

