Online Safety Roadshow teaches internet privacy

Light Snow / Windy
HI: -°
LO: 21°
Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., and Google met up in Green Bay Tuesday to host the Online Safety Roadshow.
GREEN BAY, Wis. - Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., and Google met up in Green Bay Tuesday to host the Online Safety Roadshow.
The program taught students at Edison Middle School about online safety.
Gallagher says it's important for kids to know internet data privacy as 75 percent own smart phones. He suggests everyone know how to protect themselves online.
"We've had teenagers that are able to develop things online that have outpaced the state of the art in various industries so starting that conversation now, is very important," said Gallagher.
The 45 minute assembly also went over memorable safe passwords, phishing scams and more.