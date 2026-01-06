One arrested, one injured in Oshkosh shooting

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — One man is in custody and another is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Oshkosh.

The Oshkosh Police Department says a man came into their department on Monday at 1:27 p.m. and told staff that he had just shot someone at a home on the 700 block of W. 9th Avenue. Officers responded to the residence and found a man with a gunshot wound inside. The victim has since been transported to a local hospital where he is receiving treatment for life-threatening injuries.

Oshkosh police say the suspect, a 32-year-old man from Oshkosh, has been taken into custody for attempted first-degree intentional homicide as well as possession of methamphetamine.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD at 920-236-5700 or the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477 or through the P3 app.