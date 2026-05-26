Wrightstown to host listening session with Cloverleaf representatives

WRIGHTSTOWN (NBC 26) — The Village of Wrightstown is hosting a listening session Tuesday evening featuring representatives from Cloverleaf, a data center developer.

The listening session will take place Tuesday starting at 4 p.m. with a presentation to begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Wrightstown Village Hall (352 High St.).

Speakers include Prescott Balch, who the village says has experience with building "the kind of large-scale software infrastructure that runs inside data centers," Paula Pintar, a public health leader, and representatives from Cloverleaf Infrastructure.

Village officials say this will be a session with a presentation for information and opportunities for neighbors to ask questions.

Cloverleaf has previously pursued building a data center in northeast Wisconsin. Most notably in Greenleaf, where neighbors rallied against the project earlier this year.

Neighbors in Wrightstown have spent weeks showing up at meetings and organizing independently, united in opposition to data centers coming to their community.