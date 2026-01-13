Cloverleaf backs out of AI data center proposal in Greenleaf

GREENLEAF (NBC26) — Cloverleaf Infrastructure confirmed to NBC 26 the company is no longer pursuing their plans to build an AI data center in the Village of Greenleaf.

Leadership spoke with Greenleaf officials Monday night and decided not to build the data center due to lack of support from local leaders, Cloverleaf's Chief Development Officer Aaron Bilyeu told NBC 26.

The decision comes after weeks of anxiety for many Greenleaf neighbors who had concerns about what the center would cost and how it would effect water, energy and traffic in the area.

Cloverleaf sought hundreds of arces, offering Greenleaf residents up to $120,000 per acre.

