Wrightstown may put data center question before voters in August

WRIGHTSTOWN (NBC 26) — The village of Wrightstown is considering adding an advisory referendum on data centers to its August primary ballot, according to village officials.

An advisory referendum is non-binding, meaning government officials can gauge public opinion without being required to take any action.

In a village meeting earlier this month, several Wrightstown neighbors pushed back against the idea of building a data center in the village.

Internal emails between Wrightstown Village Administrator Travis Coenen and data center developer Cloverleaf reveal communication dating back to January.

The village continues to hold listening sessions on the topic, with two more to go this month — May 26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and May 31 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Additionally, neighbors of Wrightstown are hosting an information session on data center impacts at Gnarly Cedar on June 1 at 6:30 p.m.