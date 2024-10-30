Woman drives three hours to be first in line for former Pres. Trump's rally

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — Even though former President Donald Trump is speaking tonight at the Resch Center, several supporters showed up early before sunrise to secure a spot in line to see him.

Stella Guy says she drove more than three hours from Tomah — about 45 miles east of La Crosse — to be the first person in line.

Guy says showing up before doors open was well worth the wait, because she's getting the chance to connect with other supporters, and everyone is having fun.

"Oh my God. It's so awesome! It is... words cannot describe how awesome it feels just being here with everybody and everything. It's just awesome. It is a blast. I'm just excited. I just can't wait," Guy said.

Guy says she hopes everyone who shows up to the Resch Center on Wednesday will get their chance to hear former President Trump speak, and she wants to make sure everyone has a spot inside the venue.

Doors at the Resch open at 2 p.m., and Trump is set to deliver remarks at 6.

Nearly two weeks ago, Vice President Kamala Harris held a rally at the adjoining Resch Expo, and we can confirm Harris supporters did not start showing up as early as Trump supporters to secure a spot in line.

Vice President Harris will be campaigning in Madison today.