Former President Trump to hold rally at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — Former President Donald Trump is set to hold a rally at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

According to the Trump-Vance team, the GOP presidential nominee will be delivering remarks at the arena on Friday, Nov. 1. There, the former president is expected to talk about the economy. His rally is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Doors open at 3.

Milwaukee hosted this year's Republican National Convention.

Trump's rally event at Fiserv Forum, home of the Milwaukee Bucks, will come two days after he campaigns at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.

The Democratic ticket of Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz rallied at Fiserv Forum in August during the Democratic National Convention, which took place in Chicago.