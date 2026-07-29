Woman accused of causing man’s death, hiding corpse pleads not guilty

WAUPACA (NBC 26) — A woman accused of causing the death of a missing man entered not guilty pleas Wednesday, court records show.

Desiree Osman, 31, appeared Wednesday morning at the Waupaca County Courthouse for an arraignment hearing, where she pleaded not guilty to charges including first-degree reckless homicide and hiding a corpse.

Osman was charged earlier this year with multiple counts connected to the disappearance of Jon “Jake” Morgan in March 2020 near King.

She was bound for trial earlier this month.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators said Osman admitted to smoking heroin with Morgan in the early morning hours of March 6, 2020, and that she was the last person to see him alive.

Authorities believe Morgan is dead and said his body was moved from the residence where he was last seen. Despite extensive searches, his body has not been found.

Osman’s next court date was not immediately available in court records.