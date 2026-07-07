Woman accused of causing man’s death, hiding corpse bound for trial

WAUPACA (NBC 26) — A woman accused of causing the death of a missing man was bound over for trial in Waupaca County on Tuesday morning, court records show.

Desiree Osman, 31, appeared at the Waupaca County Courthouse on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing, where a judge found enough evidence to move her case forward.

Osman was charged earlier this year with first-degree reckless homicide/deliver drugs, hiding a corpse and other felonies in connection with the disappearance of Jon “Jake” Morgan in March 2020 near King.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators say Osman admitted to smoking heroin with Morgan in the early morning hours of March 6, 2020, and that she was the last person to see him alive.

Authorities believe Morgan is dead and say his body was moved from the residence where he was last seen. Despite extensive searches, his body has not yet been found.

An arraignment hearing had not been scheduled as of late Tuesday morning, according to court records.