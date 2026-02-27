$100,000 bond set for woman charged in missing man's death

WAUPACA (NBC 26) — A judge has set a $100,000 bond for a woman accused of reckless homicide and concealing the body of a man who disappeared nearly six years ago.

Desiree Osman, 31, was charged on Thursday with first-degree reckless homicide/deliver drugs, hiding a corpse and other felonies in connection to the disappearance of Jon "Jake" Morgan in March of 2020 near King.

News of Osman's arrest was first announced Thursday. Watch coverage of that below:

"He mattered. He still matters." — Family speaks out after woman charged in Jon 'Jake' Morgan case

Osman appeared at the Waupaca County courthouse on Friday, where Judge Troy Nielsen set a $100,000 cash bond with the following conditions: Maintain sobriety, no affiliation with drug dealers or users, cannot leave the state and no contact with victim's family.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators say Osman admitted to smoking heroin with Morgan in the early morning hours of March 6, 2020, and that she was the last person to see him alive.

Authorities believe Morgan is dead and say his body was moved from the residence where he was last seen. Despite extensive searches, his body has not yet been found.