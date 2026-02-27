"He mattered. He still matters." — Family speaks out after woman charged in Jon 'Jake' Morgan case

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A woman has been charged in connection to the disappearance of Jon "Jake" Morgan, who went missing from the King area of Waupaca County on March 6, 2020. Morgan was 22 years old at the time.

Court documents show Desiree Rose Osman, 31, faces multiple felony charges, including first-degree reckless homicide, hiding a corpse, drug delivery, and 2 counts of felony bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators say Osman admitted to smoking heroin with Morgan in the early morning hours of March 6, 2020, and that she was the last person to see him alive.

Authorities believe Morgan is deceased and say his body was moved from the residence where he was last seen. Despite extensive searches, his body has not yet been found.

Morgan's family is now speaking out. In a statement, they said the past six years have been filled with "questions no one should have to carry."

"With the recent charges, there aren't big dramatic emotions. It's more complicated than that. There's sadness. There's anger. There's a quiet sense of validation. And there's exhaustion. We've been carrying this for a long time," the family said.

"What matters most to us is that Jake is remembered as a person — not just a case. He mattered. He still matters," the family said.

Osman is scheduled to make an appearance at the Waupaca County Courthouse on Friday.

