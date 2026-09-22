Winneconne School Board begins search for interim administrator

WINNECONNE (NBC 26) — The Winneconne School Board is searching for an interim district administrator following a tense and lengthy meeting Monday night.

After spending hours in closed session, board members voted 4-3 around 11:30 p.m. to begin the search process. The discussion centered on possible disciplinary action involving District Administrator Peggy Larson, who had previously been placed on leave.

The meeting drew a large crowd of community members, with emotions running high throughout the evening. At one point, police escorted one attendee out of the room.

During public comment, several board members openly questioned the leadership of Board President Kati Calewarts and argued against replacing Larson while uncertainty remains surrounding a pending recall effort.

“Given the current status of and the uncertainty of two of our board members…” said board member Jill Verich.

“I recommend that any further major decisions concerning the district be deferred…” added board member Donna Hanson.

Hanson and Verich both said decisions should wait “until after the recall election.”

The recall effort targets both Calewarts and Vice President Dean Ackmann. Earlier this month, organizers behind the petition effort said they gathered enough signatures to trigger a recall election. However, the petition has not yet been certified by School Board Clerk Kari Flagg.

Community support inside the meeting largely favored Larson. Dozens of residents spoke in support of the district administrator, while only one community member voiced support for the current board leadership.

“I rise in support of the current school board,” said Tim Vanderloop during public comment.

Even after the closed session ended late Monday night, groups of residents remained gathered outside the meeting room discussing the board’s decision and the future of the district.