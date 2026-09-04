Petitions to recall Winneconne school board president, vice president submitted

WINNECONNE (NBC 26) — Organizers of an effort to recall the Winneconne School Board president and vice president have submitted their petitions, saying they've gathered more than enough signatures to force a recall election.

Both petitions received more than 2,300 signatures, over 800 more than required, according to a Facebook post from the organizers. They say the recall effort "is about accountability, transparency" and "responsible leadership."

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Recall petition submitted to remove Winneconne school board president and vice president

Board member Jill Verich said last week she is concerned about some board members' ties to Moms for Liberty, a national political advocacy group that says it seeks to protect "parental rights" in school districts. Critics say the group holds extremist views on topics ranging from sexual education to critical race theory.

The Southern Poverty Law Center classifies Moms for Liberty as an anti-government group. Travis McAdam, the organization's research and analysis manager, spoke about how the group operates.

"One way that they really do try to operate is to claim the mantle of so-called parental rights and, and try to make it appear that they're speaking for all parents," McAdam said. "These groups often traffic in conspiracy theories that really attempt to delegitimize the governmental entity and the personnel that's being targeted."

Moms for Liberty has other ties to northeastern Wisconsin communities. A map based on a 2025 Facebook post from the group shows school board candidates it endorsed.

Laura Ackman, the Winnebago County chapter chair of Moms for Liberty and wife of Winneconne Board Vice President Dean Ackmann, previously said her organization endorses candidates whose values align with theirs.

Board President Kati Calewarts previously said "a lot" of the claims against her are "false."

Neighborhood reporter Hayden Bailey reached out to Moms for Liberty headquarters, and while they initially expressed interest in an interview, he did not hear back from them Thursday.

The next step is for the school board clerk to review and validate the number of signatures. If enough signatures are confirmed, a recall election will be held later this fall - six weeks after the signatures are certified.

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