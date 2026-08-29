OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Winneconne Community School District Board of Education President Kati Calewarts is speaking out against a recall petition targeting her, calling it "heartbreaking" and saying it is driven by "hatefullness."

"I think a lot of the claims out there are false, just to be frank. I wish instead of just spreading things on social media, come to the source," Calewarts, who described herself as a mom and wife with kids in the district, said Saturday. "I think it's unfortunate we have some political activists that have kinda gotten intertwined in things."

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Winneconne school board president speaks out on recall petition

A petition to recall Calewarts has more than 1,000 signatures. It claims she illegally contracted work with the law firm von Brisen and Roper. Calewarts told neighborhood reporter Hayden Bailey that decision was guided by legal counsel and that there is no formal contract between the district and the firm. The board ultimately voted 4-2 to work with von Brisen and Roper.

"So, I'm very confident that it was all done legally, it was well within my authority to contact them," Calewarts said.

As NBC 26 reported Friday, District Administrator Margaret Larson has been placed on paid leave and school nurse Kimberley Zeller was fired. Calewarts said she cannot share details on staffing decisions made in closed session.

Petitioners would need around 1,500 verified signatures before a recall election could move forward.

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