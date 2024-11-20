Watch Now
WATCH: Sheriff to provide update on missing kayaker case

Green Lake Sheriff's Office
A photo of Ryan Borgwardt, a missing kayaker who authorities now believe faked his own disappearance.
GREEN LAKE (NBC 26) — The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office has scheduled a news conference for Thursday at 10:30 a.m., November 21, to provide updates on the case of missing kayaker, Ryan Borgwardt.

The conference has now been postponed to 11:00 a.m due to weather, according to the Chief Deputy.

Ryan was first reported missing in August, prompting multiple agencies to assist in searches.

The story took a dramatic turn when authorities revealed they believe Ryan is still alive and in Europe.

