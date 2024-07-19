Trump's length acceptance speech mentions Green Bay; Republicans turn to election

MILWAUKEE — The final day of the Republican National Convention concluded with former president Donald Trump giving the longest speech in convention history.



Trump's speech began with calls for unity, then moved to a detailed explanation of his July 13 assassination attempt, then became a rally-like comparison of his administration's policies to President Biden's

Northeast Wisconsin's delegates say they will cherish the memories of the convention, but are aware there is work to be done for their party to win in November

The Democratic National Convention is scheduled to begin August 19 in Chicago, as Democrats question the fitness of the party's presumptive nominee, President Joe Biden

Video shows clips from the speech and local delegates reflecting on their experience

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

We're in Milwaukee, looking back at the final night of the Republican National Convention, and ahead to the remainder of the election season — former president Donald Trump makes his first public comments since Saturday's assassination attempt — and here's what he had to say.

"I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America. Because there is no victory in winning for half of America."

Trump also mentioned the Badger State in his speech, thanking Milwaukee for hosting the convention, and saying he's spending money in Wisconsin to buy votes.

"Oh, there they are," he said, spotting Wisconsin delagates in Cheesehead hats. "You are so easy to spot. And Green Bay's going to have a good team this year, right?"

Though Republicans are full of confidence after this convention, NBC News anchor Tom Llamas says the party will be campaigning hard in the next three months.

"Republicans have to make sure they also do well in Georgia, Arizona, Florida," Llamas said. "It looks like they're doing well now in some of those states they lost in 2020, but I think they have to secure those, then come back to the Midwest, and make sure they win at least three of those. Pennsylvania is also going to play a major role."

Northeast Wisconsin's delegates, like Door County's Stephanie Soucek and Brown County's Dixon Wolfe know anything can happen in the months leading to November 5th.

"Democrats and Republicans are fighting hard for Wisconsin," Wolfe said. "Recent polls have showed Donald Trump is up in Wisconsin."

"I think we've got a good shot, and I'm feeling pretty good, but I'm not going to take anything for granted," Soucek said.

The historical significance of the convention — just days after the first assassination attempt of a current or former president in more than 40 years — was not lost on them.

"It's been amazing," Barbara Bittner said. "I will treasure these four days for the rest of my life."

"I think everything has been kind of a whirlwind since everything happened this past Saturday," Soucek said, "and it's just been a really special feeling. Feeling really monumental."

The focus now shifts to the other side of the aisle — many Democrats have expressed concerns about President Biden's fitness and health — questions the president or the party will need to answer at or by the beginning of the Democratic National Convention — which starts August 19th in Chicago.

