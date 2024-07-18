Obama, Pelosi and other top Democrats express concerns over Biden's candidacy

ASSOCIATED PRESS — Former President Barack Obama and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are expressing concerns about President Joe Biden's candidacy for the White House. The move comes just hours before former President Donald Trump is expected to accept the party's presidential nomination at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, an address highly anticipated after Saturday's assassination attempt. Trump's running mate JD Vance addressed the same crowd on Wednesday. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden's reelection campaign insists it's "not working through any scenarios" where he "is not the top of the ticket," despite intensifying calls from congressional Democrats for him to abandon the race ahead of November's election.

Former President Barack Obama has privately expressed concerns to Democrats about President Joe Biden's candidacy, and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned Biden that Democrats could lose the ability to seize control in the House if he didn't step away from the race.

The Republican National Convention culminates Thursday with former President Donald Trump expected to accept the party's presidential nomination, achieving a comeback four years in the making and anticipated even more in the past week in light of Saturday's assassination attempt.

He is expected to accept his third consecutive party nod in prime time before thousands of supporters at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Trump's running mate JD Vance addressed the same crowd on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden's reelection campaign insists it's "not working through any scenarios" where he "is not the top of the ticket," despite intensifying calls from congressional Democrats for him to abandon the race ahead of November's election.

