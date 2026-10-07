Trump announces $17.9 million in aid for Fox Valley tornado, storm damage

WASHINGTON (NBC 26) — President Donald Trump said Wednesday he will approve nearly $18 million to assist with recovery efforts following the tornado and severe storms that ripped through the Fox Valley on July 27.

In a post on his Truth Social account, the president said he will approve $17.9 million to help communities recover from the damage caused by the severe storms in July.

"The people are tough and smart, and will come back stronger than ever — 18 Million Dollars should help, A LOT. See you soon Wisconsin — I LOVE YOU ALL," the president said.

Gov. Tony Evers first formally requested federal assistance at the end of August.

"Wisconsinites will believe it when we see it," Gov. Evers reacted to the announcement Wednesday on social media. "Clearly, President Trump and Congressman Tiffany are continuing to play politics with emergency aid that’s meant to help communities recover in the wake of disasters like tornadoes and floods. That’s Complete and Total Bullshit."