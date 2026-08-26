Evers asks Trump for disaster declaration after July 27 tornado and severe storms

MADISON (NBC 26) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers asked President Donald Trump to approve a federal disaster declaration following severe storms and a tornado that damaged four counties July 27.

According to a release from the governor’s office, Evers formally requested assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for residents in Winnebago, Outagamie, Vilas and Forest counties on Wednesday.

The request seeks FEMA Individual Assistance for affected residents and Public Assistance for emergency work and infrastructure repairs in Vilas and Winnebago counties, along with hazard mitigation funding to help reduce the impact of future disasters statewide.

Joint assessments by Wisconsin Emergency Management and FEMA found nearly $14 million in public sector damage and more than $8.2 million in residential property damage affecting more than 2,300 properties, according to the governor’s office.

Evers declared a state of emergency after the storms and activated the Wisconsin National Guard to assist recovery efforts in Winnebago County.

The request now awaits presidential approval. In the meantime, residents of the impacted counties are encouraged to continue reporting damage to 211 Wisconsin.