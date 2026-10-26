Teen convicted of homicide in fatal Shawano County crash

SHAWANO (NBC 26) — A Seymour man was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide on Monday after pleading no contest in a Shawano County courtroom.

Collyn Jorgenson, 19, also pleaded no contest to homicide by vehicle while using a controlled substance, and causing great bodily harm by operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in his blood.

The plea deal means Jorgenson avoids trial in the case. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 21.

Court records show prosecutors agreed to cap their sentencing recommendation at 15 to 18 years of initial confinement on the reckless homicide charge, 12 to 13 years on the vehicle homicide charge and five to six years on the great bodily harm charge. All terms would run concurrently.

The charges stem from a June 2025 crash in the Town of Seneca. Jorgenson, who was 18 at the time, initially told investigators someone else was driving the car but later admitted he was the driver, according to a criminal complaint. He also admitted to speeding and losing control of the vehicle.

Data from a phone application showed the car was traveling more than 100 mph and reached a top speed of 122 mph.

The crash claimed the life of 14-year-old Parker Shepard. NBC 26 reporter Kyle Langellier spoke to Shepard's father and will have his thoughts later this evening.