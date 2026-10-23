Seymour man could avoid trial under proposed plea agreement in fatal crash

SHAWANO (NBC 26) — A Seymour man charged in a deadly 2025 crash that killed a 14-year-old boy is set to plead no contest to three felony charges, court records show.

Collyn Jorgenson, 19, is set to appear in a Shawano County courtroom on Monday. His trial was set to begin the following day.

Under the agreement, which still requires a judge's approval, Jorgenson would plead no contest to first-degree reckless homicide, homicide by vehicle while using a controlled substance, and causing great bodily harm by operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in his blood.

All remaining counts would be dismissed.

Court records show prosecutors agreed to cap their sentencing recommendation at 15 to 18 years of initial confinement on the reckless homicide charge, 12 to 13 years on the vehicle homicide charge and five to six years on the great bodily harm charge. All terms would run concurrently.

The charges stem from a June 2025 crash in the Town of Seneca. Jorgenson, who was 18 at the time, initially told investigators someone else was driving the car but later admitted he was the driver, according to a criminal complaint. He also admitted to speeding and losing control of the vehicle.

Data from a phone application showed the car was traveling more than 100 mph and reached a top speed of 122 mph. Jorgenson also received several citations in connection with the crash.

One passenger, a 14-year-old boy from Seymour, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger sustained a broken leg, according to the criminal complaint.

The jury trial remains on the calendar as of Friday morning, according to online court records.