Sentencing underway for drunk driver who killed four siblings

The Waupaca County courtroom is packed this Friday morning as a 48-year-old man is set to be sentenced for killing four siblings in a wrong-way crash in December of 2023.

The crash killed 25-year-old Daniel Gonzalez, 23-year-old Fabian Gonzalez, 14-year-old Lilian Gonzalez and 9-year-old Daniela Gonzalez.

Prosecutors say Scott Farmer, who is from Neenah, was driving while intoxicated in the town of Weyauwega in Waupaca County when he hit the family's car on December 16 of 2023.

Farmer's charges include four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle and operating under the infuence — 5th offense.

Farmer pleaded no contest to the charges and was found guilty in August of 2024.

Dozens of letters have been submitted to the court ahead of the hearing, which is expected to last for several hours.

Stay with NBC 26 online and on air as we follow this story.