Neenah man pleads no contest to charges for crash that killed four siblings

WAUPACA COUNTY (NBC 26 — Scott Farmer, the Neenah man charged with four counts of homicide in connection to a car crash in December that killed four siblings, pleaded no contest to the charges and was found guilty.

Prosecutors said Farmer was driving while intoxicated in the town of Weyauwega when he hit the families car on December 16.

Farmer is charged with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and operating while revoked, causing death.

It was Farmer's fifth OWI charge.

In court, he pleaded no contest to all five charges and was found guilty.

For all five charges combined, farmer faces a possible 170 years in prison and $420,000 fine.