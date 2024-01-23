'It was a grave crime against our family': Preliminary hearing set for suspect in deadly wrong-way crash

The preliminary hearing was set for the suspect in a deadly wrong-way crash in Weyauwega that killed four siblings.

Video shows the victims' parents sharing how they're mourning.

A judge scheduled a preliminary hearing for the man charged with killing four people in wrong way crash on U.S. Highway 10 in Weyauwega.

The hearing was scheduled outside the normal time limits so the parents of the victims can be present. They’re traveling to Ecuador for the next few weeks to bury their children there.

“It's in the hands of the state, really not us, but at least we can show that we care and that it's a, it was a grave crime against our family,” said Kurt Schilling, the victims’ stepfather.

Schilling said he and his wife Paulina Gonzalez are leaving in the early hours of Wednesday morning to travel to Ecuador. There, they will mourn and bury their children with the rest of their family.

“We're going to have to go through all the grieving again with so many people who haven't had a chance to grieve properly,” Schilling said.

The children, 25-year-old Daniel, 23-year-old Fabian, 14-year-old Lilian and 9-year-old Daniela Gonzalez, were all born in Ecuador, Schilling says.

All four of them died in the car crash in Weyauwega in December.

Prosecutors say Scott Farmer of Neenah was driving while intoxicated when he hit their car. Farmer is charged with four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and operating while revoked, causing death.

“My wife has the greatest amount of suffering and sadness and moments of just being so upset and and even angry and all I can do is hold her,” Schilling said.

Schilling said the family is fighting for his oldest stepson Jorge to be able to come to the U.S. to join them after funeral services conclude in Ecuador; but he said the legal process is difficult and not moving as quickly as they’d like.

“We're just stuck in a bad system,” Schilling said.

In the meantime, Schilling said their communities in both Wisconsin and Ecuador have been offering support to their family during this difficult time.

“I have literally already written over 400 thank you cards,” Schilling said.

The family plans to return from Ecuador in February in time for Farmer’s preliminary hearing.