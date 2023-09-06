Road Rage: Man shot in Winneconne

WINNECONNE (NBC 26) — Winneconne Police say a man was shot at about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday in Winneconne after an alleged road rage incident.

The victim was shot several times after confronting the alleged shooter at Lake Winneconne Park. Then the suspect left the scene.

The victim drove himself to Marsh Family Dentistry on East Main Street to get help.

He was eventually transferred to ThedaCare in Neenah, where his condition is unknown.

The Winneconne Community School District was put on a soft lockdown, but students have since been released.

There is no suspect in custody right now.

Police are looking for an early to mid-2000s gray Toyota pickup truck with a lighter-colored silver topper. The person driving the vehicle was described as a more-than 50-year-old white man with grayish balding hair and decayed teeth.

Those with any information are asked to contact police.