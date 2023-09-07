Winneconne shooting suspect killed in police pursuit, crash in West Bend

WEST BEND — A shooting suspect was killed Wednesday when he led police on a chase, resulting in a crash, the West Bend Police Department said.

According to police, the West Bend Police Department received a request from Winnebago County to check an address for a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in their county. When officers responded, they located the suspect's vehicle.

When officers tried to contact the suspect in the vehicle, the suspect fled and led police on a pursuit. The pursuit was brief, police said, before the suspect crashed on Highway 45 near Park Avenue. The suspect was found dead in his vehicle as a result of the crash.

Police said no one else was injured in the crash, and the Washington County Sheriff's Office will be taking over the investigation, due to the West Bend Police Department's involvement prior to the crash.