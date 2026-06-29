Ripon police: Man accused of holding roommate captive, assaulting them

RIPON (NBC 26) — A Ripon man faces eight felony charges after police say he assaulted and held his roommate captive, sparking an hours long SWAT standoff.

Jared Thurber, 38, is accused of strangulation and suffocation, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, animal mistreatment and felony intimidation of a victim, many with domestic abuse and repeater enhancers, court records show.

Police say officers found the victim with serious injuries on June 19 and were told Thurber had held them overnight at knifepoint. The victim said they escaped by crawling out of the home.

Thurber, who had an active felony warrant and a history of violence, allegedly barricaded himself inside. SWAT teams from Fond du Lac County and the City of Fond du Lac used less‑lethal tools to take him into custody.

The investigation is ongoing, police say. Thurber is being held in the Fond du Lac County Jail in a $30,000 cash bond and is due back in court July 6.